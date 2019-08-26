Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Boosted Home Depot Ord (HD) Position By $3.82 Million; Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Has 1.14 Sentiment

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 16 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 14 decreased and sold their stakes in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.82 million shares, down from 2.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased Home Depot Ord (HD) stake by 166.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $224.67’s average target is 3.31% above currents $217.47 stock price. Home Depot had 23 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24600 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $218 target in Monday, April 1 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot Core Strength Goes On Despite Cheaper Lumber, Bad Weather And China – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What Analysts Are Saying About Home Depot After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $368.26 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund for 39,250 shares. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owns 10,884 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provise Management Group Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 60,345 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 40,629 shares.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 72,266 shares traded or 52.98% up from the average. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) has risen 6.07% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.07% the S&P500.