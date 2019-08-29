Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Decreased Stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) as Share Value Declined; Jane Street Group Has Upped Its Autozone (Call) (AZO) Position

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 366,812 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS TO PARTICIPATE IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL RIGHTS ISSUE; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, The Leading Manufacturer Of Pontoon Boats In The U.S; 23/03/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES-APPROVED SALE OF INVESTMENTS/DISPOSAL OF ITS UNITS IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL SERVICES,POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES PTE LTD SINGAPORE; 09/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (Call) (AZO) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.36 million, up from 14,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $32.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1097.69. About 306,474 shares traded or 23.43% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.39% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). New York-based Shufro Rose Ltd has invested 1.26% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Credit Suisse Ag has 60,176 shares. Legacy Private Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc owns 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 3,700 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc owns 140 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation reported 573 shares. Marco Inv Mgmt Llc reported 2,667 shares stake. Tompkins stated it has 221 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 29,524 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Leuthold Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,892 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bancorporation Of Hawaii invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited owns 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 904 shares.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX) by 23,187 shares to 3,825 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (Put) (NYSE:EOG) by 256,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,700 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80M for 12.37 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,664 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.13% or 50,900 shares. Creative Planning owns 10,949 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Da Davidson owns 12,081 shares. Gemmer Asset Management holds 103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Tudor Et Al invested in 0.01% or 2,812 shares. M&T Bankshares reported 5,879 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc invested in 1,950 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 320,585 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett And, Missouri-based fund reported 7,963 shares. Amp Invsts, a Australia-based fund reported 21,992 shares. 76,465 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Alphamark Advsr reported 0.01% stake.