Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Decreased Its Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Stake as Market Value Declined; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding in Marathon Oil (MRO)

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.01% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.18. About 241,881 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Agrees to Buy Boat Holdings LLC — Deal Digest; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries CEO calls new acquisition Boat Holdings ‘a great business’; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q REV. 7.2B RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Infrastructure 4Q EPS 5c; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Execpts Transaction to Buy Boat Holdings to Close by the 3Q; 11/04/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues 2018 Success with Victories in Eight UTV Classes at the Polaris RZR UTV World Championship & San Felipe 250; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ARLINGTON CAPITAL PARTNERS AGREES TO SELL POLARIS ALPHA TO PARSONS; 09/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented b

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 141,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 932,787 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 791,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 4.88 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG) by 17,026 shares to 31,443 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 38,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,372 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79M for 13.15 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

