Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Cut Stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by $2.25 Million; Duke Energy Com (DUK) Holder Argi Investment Services Increased Its Holding by $1.23 Million

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.75. About 2.15M shares traded or 204.41% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented b; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES – DEAL TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC A BOAT MANUFACTURER OWNED BY VOGEL FAMILY, MANAGEMENT & BALMORAL FUNDS, IN AN ALL-CASH DEAL; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, The Leading Manufacturer Of Pontoon Boats In The U.S; 09/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOAT HOLDINGS WILL OPERATE AS A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp Com (DUK) by 70.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 13,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 33,100 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 19,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 2.51M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga" on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Duke Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Duke Energy completes sale of minority interest in its commercial renewable energy portfolio to John Hancock – PRNewswire" on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com's news article titled: "Hurricane Dorian begins to impact NC; Duke Energy warns hundreds of thousands could lose power – Triangle Business Journal" with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Duke Energy completes sale of minority interest in its commercial renewable energy portfolio to John Hancock – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Hurricane Dorian begins to impact NC; Duke Energy warns hundreds of thousands could lose power – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Sp Smcp600vl Etf (IJS) by 14,951 shares to 161,500 shares, valued at $23.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $94.43M for 12.86 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.