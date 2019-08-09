Cincinnati Insurance Company Upped Home Depot Ord (HD) Stake by $15.47 Million; Share Price Rose; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Holding by $1.12 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $210.8. About 1.90 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 10,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 292,100 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.39 million, down from 302,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $117.37. About 4.57M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rockland Tru holds 2.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 97,095 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Tru Communication has invested 1.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Personal accumulated 0.29% or 4,958 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Associate Inc has 0.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 10,553 shares. Condor Cap Mgmt has invested 0.61% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Co reported 1.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Affinity Inv Advsrs Llc reported 50,502 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.85% stake. Fundx Invest Ltd Llc invested in 0.22% or 3,330 shares. 5.73 million were reported by Ameriprise. Centurylink Invest Management Communication invested 0.48% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Adirondack Tru stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 22,000 shares to 167,616 shares, valued at $29.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Limited Liability owns 150,939 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv Partners owns 1.30M shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. 36,859 were reported by Tuttle Tactical Mgmt. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,493 shares stake. First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Services holds 1.55% or 33,827 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 4,321 shares. Retail Bank Of Stockton stated it has 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pittenger Anderson Inc reported 1,792 shares. United Financial Advisers owns 613,796 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 69,101 shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Corp owns 2.84 million shares. Ycg Ltd Liability Corp owns 129,832 shares. Dean Investment Ltd Llc holds 61,974 shares. Drexel Morgan & invested 2.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Birch Hill Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 2.55% or 322,279 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, February 15. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M was sold by Coombe Gary A. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. On Wednesday, February 13 Taylor David S sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares.