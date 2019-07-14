Cincinnati Insurance Company Upped Home Depot Ord (HD) Holding by $15.47 Million; Waters (WAT) Stake Has Upped by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $217.13. About 596,473 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.43M shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by SALICE THOMAS P. Kelly Terrence P sold 1,312 shares worth $304,423. Shares for $2.33M were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F. Harrington Michael C also sold $5.26M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Wednesday, February 13. Rae Elizabeth B sold $2.51M worth of stock or 10,800 shares. 913 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $206,694 were sold by Kim Francis.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Co owns 1,868 shares. Baillie Gifford And Co reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Zacks Invest Management owns 18,863 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 29,167 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Columbia Asset has 0.3% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Blb&B Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement invested in 14,218 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ajo Lp holds 0.24% or 186,568 shares. Parametric Llc accumulated 0.04% or 200,234 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Profund Advsr Ltd Llc reported 2,583 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ipswich Inv Management Comm has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Personal Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 5,170 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 0.26% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.