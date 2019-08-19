Cincinnati Insurance Company Stake In Home Depot Ord (HD) Was Has Raised; Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $342,873; Valuation Rose

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $206.76. About 2.90 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 4,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 26,888 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 31,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 2.61 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761067 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the Infertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Approval for Mavenclad Therapy in UAE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 4,400 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com reported 338 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested in 49,596 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Veritable LP reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cap Int Ca owns 6,145 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Com accumulated 22,183 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,089 shares. Savant Cap Lc reported 8,686 shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt reported 22,810 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 287,984 shares. Welch Gru Limited Co reported 3.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Spirit Of America Management reported 13,650 shares. Ssi Inc stated it has 3,816 shares. Cahill Fincl stated it has 0.62% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “After A Rainy Q1, Home Depot Analysts Look At Consumer Trends, Chinese Tariffs – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Jobs! Gardasil maker to bring 425 jobs to Triangle region – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 9,930 shares to 37,077 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Dividend Growth Etf (DGRO) by 185,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 53,181 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt holds 89,261 shares or 4.93% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated owns 2.02% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 441,300 shares. Adage Capital Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.88% or 4.24 million shares. Black Creek Inv Mgmt stated it has 428,100 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Paw reported 9,000 shares. Iat Reinsurance holds 1,487 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has 0.23% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 27,147 shares. M Kraus Co owns 8,732 shares. 54,076 are owned by Murphy Cap. Yorktown & Rech Commerce holds 0.48% or 18,000 shares. Tctc Holding Limited reported 0.93% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 7.09M shares. Stone Run Cap, a New York-based fund reported 5,955 shares.