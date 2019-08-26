Cincinnati Insurance Company Stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) Raised as Market Value Rose; As Intel (INTC) Stock Declined, Holder Altfest L J & Company Lowered by $353,045 Its Position

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $218.25. About 2.29M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 6,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 34,661 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 41,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 15.65 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer To Trump: Listen To Home Depot CFO’s Comments On Trade – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Spark Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Swedbank holds 0.66% or 724,172 shares. 33,143 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Capital Lc. 5,855 were reported by Bollard Grp Limited Liability Com. New England Private Wealth Advsr Llc accumulated 2,902 shares. 199,818 are owned by Todd Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, South State has 1.67% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Garnet Equity Holding Incorporated holds 40,000 shares or 9% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Lc owns 22,248 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Twin Cap Mngmt reported 57,295 shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Lc has invested 0.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Westwood Holdg stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 295,204 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Co invested in 14,817 shares or 0.34% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Mngmt Inc, a Arkansas-based fund reported 335 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc reported 265,248 shares. Arbor Investment Advsr Limited Com invested in 11,625 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 5,777 shares stake. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Company holds 0.11% or 24,523 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Com has invested 0.46% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 2.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 332,621 shares. Telos Cap Inc accumulated 1.31% or 78,416 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs has invested 1.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Summit Financial Strategies holds 0.1% or 3,814 shares in its portfolio. 3.40M are held by Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma. Inv Of Virginia Lc holds 1.53% or 120,735 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bancshares & Tru owns 192,777 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment reported 1,849 shares.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,807 shares to 18,671 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.67 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Down 13.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel: Zen And The Art Of Chip Production – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : PFE, QQQ, AKRX, INTC, DOW, SQ, SLM, DISCA, HPQ, AMD, DHI, WM – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Nvidia’s Newest Competitor Is One Of Trump’s Biggest Foes – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dell Technologies Stock Rose 13.7% in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.