Cincinnati Insurance Company Stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) Has Cut by $5.98 Million; Altria Group (MO) Stake Held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $158.68. About 1.32M shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 15,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.61M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 7.07M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 8,889 shares. Numerixs Tech owns 18,600 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 28,161 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 0.56% or 87,988 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.11% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Mngmt Limited Com, Texas-based fund reported 2,770 shares. Kings Point Capital Management has 769 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 5,620 shares. Cannell Peter B And Co holds 0.04% or 5,835 shares. Farmers Tru has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Dupont Management has 13,657 shares. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 2.24% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Meeder Asset Management holds 38,459 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Manchester Ltd Liability Co owns 1,615 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Franklin Inc reported 0.28% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $63,499 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M had sold 423 shares worth $63,499.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 364,657 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Glenview Bancorporation Dept invested in 0.25% or 10,009 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Destination Wealth accumulated 2,115 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 30,748 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company owns 44,000 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Bancshares has 0.13% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 44,281 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management stated it has 810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman Co has 0.28% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 97,482 shares. Atwood Palmer invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Llc holds 841 shares. 1,700 are held by Blackhill Cap. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 503,143 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Dean Invest Associates Limited Company invested 0.34% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hodges Capital Mgmt accumulated 3,783 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 65,190 shares to 316,583 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 5,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,090 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).