Cincinnati Insurance Company Raised Home Depot Ord (HD) Holding by $15.47 Million as Valuation Rose; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Decreased Its Stake in Provident Finl Svcs (PFS) by $12.28 Million

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Provident Finl Svcs Inc (PFS) by 77.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 491,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.78% . The institutional investor held 140,904 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 631,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Provident Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.73. About 57,586 shares traded. Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has declined 5.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PFS News: 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – FOCUS IN 2018 FOR HOME CREDIT WILL REMAIN ON COMPLETION OF RECOVERY PLAN AND SECURING FULL REGULATORY AUTHORISATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Provident Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFS); 10/04/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – RESULTS OF RIGHTS ISSUE; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AN ONGOING PHASE 3 TRIAL IN ADVANCED UROTHELIAL CARCINOMA HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PFS, AND OS DATA EXPECTED IN H1 2018; 27/04/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 43C; 27/04/2018 – Provident Fincl Services 1Q EPS 43c; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL – MANAGEMENT HEAVILY FOCUSED ON CONTINUING CONSTRUCTIVE RELATIONSHIP WITH REGULATOR, INCLUDING IN RESPECT OF FCA’S WIDER REVIEW OF HOME CREDIT MARKET; 15/05/2018 – PFS Launches Spain’s First Google Pay Prepaid Solution with Correos; 27/04/2018 – Provident Fincl Services: Total Assets at March 31 Totaled $9.73 Billion; 09/05/2018 – PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC – GROUP’S CET 1 RATIO ON ACCRUED PROFITS BASIS AT 31 MARCH 2018 WAS 29.8% VS GROUP’S REVISED MINIMUM CAPITAL REQUIREMENT OF 25.5%

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $218.65. About 1.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PFS’s profit will be $31.88M for 12.36 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Provident Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold PFS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.50 million shares or 2.14% less from 42.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mueller Inds Inc (NYSE:MLI) by 118,568 shares to 273,772 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).