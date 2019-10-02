Cincinnati Insurance Company Position in Snap On Ord (SNA) Has Raised by $2.15 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 59,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.40 million, down from 398,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $134.16. About 12.77M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Snap On Ord (SNA) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 52,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.68M, up from 39,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Snap On Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $153.18. About 209,525 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 56,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Was Snap-on Incorporated’s (NYSE:SNA) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Snap-On an Ideal Dividend Growth Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Shareholders Booked A 38% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Next Year Wonâ€™t Be as Rocky for Facebook Stock as You Might Think – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft announces Surface Duo phone featuring Android – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is the Second Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZM, GOGO, SNAP, PINS, MSFT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 14,958 shares to 385,626 shares, valued at $13.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.