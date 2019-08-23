Cincinnati Insurance Company Lowered Stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) as Stock Price Declined; First Commonwealth Financial Has Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $542,623; Valuation Declined

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 9,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 20,321 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 29,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $146.68. About 977,340 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 455 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) owns 147 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Llp reported 3,641 shares. J Goldman & Lp has 0.67% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Artemis Llp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 143,430 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs stated it has 0.16% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Harris Limited Partnership invested in 0.54% or 1.87M shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 2,533 shares. Fire Group Inc Inc has 22,000 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 1,429 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Lc has invested 0.15% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Marshfield Associates has invested 5.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 287,530 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 11,154 shares to 18,720 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 6,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).