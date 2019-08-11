Cincinnati Insurance Company Lowered Holding in Cummins Ord (CMI) by $5.98 Million as Stock Price Declined; Atlanta Capital Group Increases Position in At&T (T)

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $149.96. About 1.38M shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 11,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 60,073 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 49,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38B market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON 4938.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$83 BLN; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COHEN APPROACHED THEM TO OFFER ADVICE ON TRUMP; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bankshares holds 0.64% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.23 million shares. 113,831 were accumulated by Lincoln National Corporation. Cadence Mngmt Ltd accumulated 118,849 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan has 0.23% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 381,340 shares. Td Capital Management Ltd holds 3,622 shares. Kansas-based Intrust State Bank Na has invested 0.85% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.66% or 168,301 shares in its portfolio. 2.02 million are owned by Sei. Ashfield Cap Partners Lc holds 58,354 shares. Aull & Monroe Management Corporation holds 2.35% or 140,122 shares. Cape Ann State Bank accumulated 28,134 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 85,769 shares. S&Co Inc holds 207,307 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Miles Cap owns 23,036 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 27,395 shares to 35,354 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 13,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,938 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk LP stated it has 78,500 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cardinal has 3,980 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Churchill Corporation invested in 12,757 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Navellier And Assocs has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). James Inv Rech invested in 4,365 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Lc has 204,714 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 20,248 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 26,448 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc reported 20,751 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. The New York-based J Goldman Limited Partnership has invested 0.67% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 29,281 are held by Semper Augustus Invests Grp Limited Liability Corp. Kistler holds 0.15% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 2,281 shares. Ameritas Invest holds 0.03% or 3,681 shares in its portfolio. Mengis Capital Mngmt Inc has 2,650 shares. First Eagle Invest Management reported 2.51M shares.