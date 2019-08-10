Cincinnati Insurance Company Lifted Position in Home Depot Ord (HD) by $15.47 Million; As Cvs (CVS) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Altavista Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company has 0.62% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3.72M shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Co owns 46,741 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 234,416 shares. Of Vermont has 60,530 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Limited owns 2.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 47,491 shares. Westover Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 14,420 shares stake. Bartlett Ltd Liability holds 22,507 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,934 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd has invested 0.7% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Limited Com has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,600 shares. Willis Investment Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 221,304 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Spc Finance owns 12,590 shares. Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Communication has invested 3.87% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12,667 shares to 62,427 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.