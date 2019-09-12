Cincinnati Insurance Company Increases Position in Snap On Ord (SNA); Arrow Financial Lowered Its Position in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $739,350

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 70.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 14,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,237 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $313,000, down from 21,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 7.63 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Snap On Ord (SNA) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 52,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.68 million, up from 39,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Snap On Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $161.59. About 394,992 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Motco owns 52,301 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.16% or 2.49M shares. Cap Invsts stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Korea invested in 0.17% or 776,908 shares. 424,197 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.03% or 224,505 shares. Moors Cabot owns 0.07% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 10,272 shares. Capstone Inv Limited Liability Com has 107,854 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Icahn Carl C invested in 33.24M shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2.22 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd reported 8,017 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 1,915 shares. Palouse Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 116,878 shares.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13M for 16.53 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 3,263 shares to 130,455 shares, valued at $14.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Dillon Kenneth had bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 56,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.