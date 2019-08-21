Cincinnati Insurance Company Increases Position in Home Depot Ord (HD); Shellback Capital LP Has Raised Its Position in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) as Market Valuation Rose

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $101.32. About 853,854 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $220.45. About 7.15 million shares traded or 82.89% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

