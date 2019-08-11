Cincinnati Insurance Company Increases Position in Home Depot Ord (HD); As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price Declined, Valinor Management Has Upped Holding

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 8,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 536,470 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.26M, up from 528,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.59M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $6,429 activity. On Thursday, February 14 Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 519 shares. 525 shares were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F., worth $100,546.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 1.12 million shares to 3.23 million shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 61,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.