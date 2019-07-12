Cincinnati Insurance Company Increases Holding in Home Depot Ord (HD); Investment Counselors Of Maryland Increases Holding in Connectone Bancorp (CNOB)

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc (CNOB) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 40,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34M, up from 991,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $823.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 71,441 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 16.04% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25M shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot –

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CNOB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 0.40% more from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 49,480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 724,896 are owned by State Street. Basswood Capital Management Llc owns 252,002 shares. Ameritas Investment has 2,307 shares. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 28,847 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,734 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Lc reported 206,440 shares. Seidman Lawrence B invested in 6.26% or 390,781 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co accumulated 1.03M shares or 0.99% of the stock. Monarch Asset Ltd holds 46,349 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 203,798 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 1,685 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 367,671 shares. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 5,090 shares.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 32,071 shares to 279,344 shares, valued at $15.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 784,144 shares, and cut its stake in Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC).

More notable recent ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Center Bancorp, Inc. and ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Merge, Creating New Jersey’s Premier Community Bank – GlobeNewswire” on January 21, 2014, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 03/11/2019: EVOP,CNOB,TRNO – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement for Strategic Acquisition of BoeFly, a Leading Online Business Lending Marketplace – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) CEO Frank Sorrentino on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust reported 19,751 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 1.63M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Cibc World holds 450,255 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 5,901 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bridges Inv Mgmt owns 145,914 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0.83% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 951,284 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tdam Usa, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 108,786 shares. Sol Cap Management reported 14,922 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Geode Management Ltd stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Western Capital Mgmt holds 1,944 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,617 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 116,937 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Prudential reported 1.07M shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Sell for an Economic Slowdown – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “BlueFletch CEO: ‘I knew I needed to take advantage of this opportunity’ (Video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.