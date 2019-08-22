Cincinnati Insurance Company Increased Its Home Depot Ord (HD) Position by $15.47 Million; Share Price Rose; Francisco Partners Management LP Position in Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Has Decreased by $677,406

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $221.74. About 805,715 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 6,148 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 05/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Expands Cryptocurrency Offering with Launch of Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING WITH LAUNCH OF ETH; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL INSTITUTIONAL ECN VOLUME $ 279M, UP 21%; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 27/03/2018 – GAIN SAYS IT DOESN’T AGREE W/ EVERY ASPECT OF ESMA’S NEW RULES

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 83.33% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.3 per share. GCAP’s profit will be $1.87 million for 22.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

