Cincinnati Insurance Company Increased Home Depot Ord (HD) Stake By $15.47 Million; Highline Capital Management Has Lowered Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Holding

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased Home Depot Ord (HD) stake by 55.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cincinnati Insurance Company acquired 81,000 shares as Home Depot Ord (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Cincinnati Insurance Company holds 226,446 shares with $43.45M value, up from 145,446 last quarter. Home Depot Ord now has $225.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.46% or $7.34 during the last trading session, reaching $204.81. About 2.27M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) stake by 43.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 734,000 shares as Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA)’s stock declined 9.60%. The Highline Capital Management Llc holds 936,400 shares with $73.08 million value, down from 1.67 million last quarter. Grace W R & Co Del New now has $4.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.04. About 336,503 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%

Highline Capital Management Llc increased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) stake by 311,723 shares to 436,000 valued at $51.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) stake by 316,700 shares and now owns 978,557 shares. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) was raised too.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.73M for 13.85 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $276,160 activity. La Force Andrew Hudson III bought $276,160 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Datong Coal Mine Group Co., Ltd. – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Nayara Energy Limited – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Aug 05, 2019 – Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – GuruFocus.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold”. Oppenheimer maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26.