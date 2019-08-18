Cincinnati Insurance Company Holds Stake in Home Depot Ord (HD); As Amgen (Amgn) (AMGN) Valuation Rose, Augustine Asset Management Trimmed Holding

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Amgn) (AMGN) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 1,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 23,696 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 25,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Amgn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amgen Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: APA, STT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/09/2019: VRAY, NKTR, AMRN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/06/2019: BDX, BHC, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,994 shares to 37,951 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy International (Tp (NYSE:TPX) by 6,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Pros And Cons – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot Posts Mixed Q1 Results, Reaffirms Guidance – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: I See Further Upside – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.