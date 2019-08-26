Cincinnati Insurance Company Holds Holding in Home Depot Ord (HD); Truepoint Decreased Its Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $15.53 Million as Share Price Rose

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $216.41. About 627,080 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Truepoint Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc sold 149,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 273,356 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44M, down from 422,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 819,978 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Gp invested in 0.12% or 74,375 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund accumulated 0.94% or 22,457 shares. Monroe National Bank & Trust & Mi has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). St Germain D J Communication owns 15,976 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement Inc has invested 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Main Street Lc holds 8,971 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Drexel Morgan And reported 3,715 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 9,015 shares. 248,735 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc. Vident Advisory Lc has 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sandy Spring State Bank holds 60,700 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 33,277 shares. Ferguson Wellman Inc holds 1.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 190,645 shares. Schnieders Cap Ltd accumulated 9,964 shares or 0.82% of the stock.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 47,832 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 52,028 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Management. Cornerstone reported 77,393 shares. Chilton Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 1.05% stake. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.85% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na accumulated 58,052 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Lynch & Assoc In reported 103,706 shares or 3.58% of all its holdings. Moreover, Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Trust Communications Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 68,450 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Johnson Financial Gru stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability reported 53,440 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Llc invested 3.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Field & Main Bank has invested 1.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Greenleaf holds 27,128 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,826 shares.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I Shares Tr (ITOT) by 14,157 shares to 217,257 shares, valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 19,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58M shares, and has risen its stake in I Shares Tr (IEFA).

