Cincinnati Insurance Company Holding in Home Depot Ord (HD) Upped by $15.47 Million; Sterling Investment Management Cut Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $2.14 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $201.59. About 4.37 million shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 74.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 79,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 26,648 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, down from 105,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 102.18 million shares traded or 102.87% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 34.00 FROM USD 33.00; RATING HOLD; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS 26 PERCENT OF BANK SALES COME FROM MOBILE DEVICES; 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA HOLD MORE THAN 5% OF CARREFOUR VOTING RIGHTS; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy VICI Properties, Sell BofA in Financials: 13F

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank holds 0.66% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 724,172 shares. Beech Hill Advsr reported 0.4% stake. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 1.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Somerset Trust holds 14,765 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability reported 122,856 shares stake. Regentatlantic Ltd Llc stated it has 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pure has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Howland Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,122 shares stake. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 48 were accumulated by Grp One Trading Lp. Country Club Na, Missouri-based fund reported 7,803 shares. Aull & Monroe Inv Mgmt Corp reported 24,721 shares. Qvt Fincl Lp holds 1.44% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 29,826 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). California-based Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Home Depot Stock Lost 15% in October – Motley Fool” published on November 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot Posts Mixed Q1 Results, Reaffirms Guidance – Benzinga” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot: I See Further Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Muted Trading Performance to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What To Expect From Bank of America’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America (BAC) call put ratio 4.4 calls to 1 put with focus on August 27.50 call after US yield curve inverts – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,174 shares to 9,195 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 143,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).