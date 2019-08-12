Cincinnati Insurance Company Holding in Cummins Ord (CMI) Trimmed as Stock Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Bollard Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.26 Million as Market Value Declined

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $149.96. About 1.40 million shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 09/04/2018 – BOXX Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network Professional Visualization Partner of the Year Award; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc invested in 13,741 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 418 shares. Nomura Hldg Incorporated stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Logan Capital Management Inc holds 21,806 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp reported 0.26% stake. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Inc holds 0.08% or 120,919 shares in its portfolio. 90,486 were reported by D E Shaw &. Comerica Comml Bank has 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 55,150 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Agf America Inc has invested 0.57% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Parkside Retail Bank & invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Aperio Gru Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 17,517 are held by Community Comml Bank Na. Private Wealth Advisors holds 4,396 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 26,680 shares. American Trust Investment Ltd holds 0.21% or 1,720 shares.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust National Bank Na owns 2,438 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. First Republic Management invested 0.15% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Assetmark holds 0.18% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 108,626 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 6,113 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.14% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1St Source National Bank & Trust reported 6,278 shares stake. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm owns 17,832 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Putnam Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Principal Financial has 1.23M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Sky Investment Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Co owns 3,381 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 6,819 were accumulated by Edgestream Lp. Cannell Peter B Inc accumulated 1,187 shares. Argent reported 1,850 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 51,257 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 44.30 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.