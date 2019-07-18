Cincinnati Insurance Company Holding in Cummins Ord (CMI) Has Trimmed by $5.98 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Danaher (DHR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Mckinley Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.14 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $167.94. About 924,045 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 16,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 219,246 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.95 million, down from 235,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $143. About 4.52 million shares traded or 95.27% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Gm Advisory Gp holds 0.1% or 2,221 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Comm Comml Bank has invested 0.69% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Sivik Limited Liability Corporation invested in 60,000 shares or 2.92% of the stock. Hillsdale Invest Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Cookson Peirce Co Incorporated has 4,710 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Homrich Berg invested in 0.03% or 3,954 shares. Dodge & Cox stated it has 0.51% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Shelton Cap has invested 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 102,758 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Acg Wealth owns 2,053 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nexus Inv accumulated 0.47% or 24,170 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) owns 9,775 shares. Rothschild Invest Corp Il invested 0.1% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 115,573 shares to 257,615 shares, valued at $26.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $94,399 activity. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $675,000 was made by Freeland Richard Joseph on Friday, January 18. $63,499 worth of stock was sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory has 7,385 shares. First Eagle Investment Ltd Llc accumulated 2.51 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies owns 0.2% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 5,202 shares. Tower Cap (Trc) accumulated 5,070 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.07 million shares. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 1,505 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Group Inc Ltd Partnership holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 215,280 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 20,538 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Old Republic Corporation owns 209,500 shares. Numerixs Inv accumulated 18,600 shares or 0.39% of the stock. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10.60 million shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.1% or 226,805 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 544,019 shares.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.51M for 9.67 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.