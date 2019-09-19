Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by $13.33 Million; Fortuna Silver (FSM) Holder Alps Advisors Lifted Position

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53 million, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $250.5. About 301,250 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fortuna Silver (FSM) by 28.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 204,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 929,365 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65 million, up from 725,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 1.40M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40 million for 22.86 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $13.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) by 1,572 shares to 8,551 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agios Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 11,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,444 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).