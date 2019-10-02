Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Trimmed Holding in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by $13.33 Million; As Amgen (AMGN) Shares Rose, Krensavage Asset Management Has Upped Position by $4.00 Million

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 21,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 215,402 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.69M, up from 193,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $189.21. About 1.82 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct)

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53 million, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $242.28. About 1.17M shares traded or 33.97% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Krensavage Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.40 million and $308.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,444 shares to 176,556 shares, valued at $41.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.