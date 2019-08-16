Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Trimmed Cummins Ord (CMI) Stake by $5.98 Million; Shares Declined; Cincinnati Financial Has Lowered Its Honeywell International Ord (HON) Position as Share Value Rose

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $149.51. About 342,396 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $164.65. About 390,775 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 5,838 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp stated it has 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 8,500 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Stockton has 2,167 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd owns 1,987 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 42,624 shares. Middleton And Ma holds 9,600 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv invested in 0.05% or 2,266 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 1.71M shares. Wafra accumulated 131,588 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 1,314 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Co accumulated 15,023 shares. Fruth Investment Mgmt reported 9,847 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Ltd accumulated 1,770 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding holds 0.53% or 580 shares. Old Republic owns 209,500 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth invested in 0% or 10 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 54,105 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 621,829 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs invested in 120,919 shares. First Tru Advsr LP invested in 614,285 shares. Marshfield Associate holds 5.01% or 518,344 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 3,650 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 1,716 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Advsr Oh holds 0.03% or 15,254 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has 56,289 shares. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability accumulated 45,652 shares.

