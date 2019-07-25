Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Raised Its Position in Home Depot Ord (HD) by $15.47 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Secor Capital Advisors LP Position in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) Has Lowered by $3.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) by 82.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 139,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,856 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 169,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. It closed at $27.86 lastly. It is down 38.23% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.78M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life invested in 1,924 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Lakeview Ptnrs Llc reported 25,532 shares. 37,671 are held by Crossvault Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Qvt Lp holds 1.44% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 29,826 shares. 6,597 are owned by Amica Retiree Med Trust. Twin Tree Lp reported 1,805 shares. Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas has 104,555 shares. Gideon Capital holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,609 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 37,248 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc invested in 0.84% or 1.95 million shares. 8,000 were accumulated by Pennsylvania. Arvest Bancorporation Trust Division owns 3,145 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 13,367 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 3,257 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta Falcons pegged 28th most valuable franchise in the world – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Home Depot Reports on Companywide Sustainability Progress in Enhanced Responsibility Report; Pledges to Reduce Carbon Emissions 50 Percent by 2035 – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “This Sustainable Infrastructure Company Is Far From Sustainable – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Pay You – Motley Fool” published on June 06, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Announces 5M Public Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hannon Armstrong: Sustainable Infrastructure Firm Meets Future Challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on October 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable +1.3% after div boost, Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Cubist Systematic Strategies invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 24,347 shares. 2.18 million were accumulated by Van Eck Associate Corporation. 61,267 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Company. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 22,513 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh reported 11,200 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Brown Brothers Harriman has 3,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.13% or 1.08 million shares. Northern Corp accumulated 720,003 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 68,352 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 98,434 shares. Secor Advsrs Lp owns 29,856 shares.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tegna Inc by 38,331 shares to 78,047 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 47,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,114 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (Put) (NYSE:FDX).