Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Raised Its Home Depot Ord (HD) Position by $15.47 Million; Market Value Rose; As Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $12.44 Million

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 2,555 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $203.52. About 1.16M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust Co owns 61,439 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Laurion Lp invested in 9,736 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 344,532 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Washington Tru reported 1.51% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Long Island Ltd invested in 3.09% or 124,772 shares. Blair William And Co Il has 515,343 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 1.91% or 49,596 shares. Brinker Capital owns 50,238 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. 830 were reported by Hillsdale Investment Management. Cap Guardian owns 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 668 shares. Texas Financial Bank Incorporated Tx reported 3,997 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 1,192 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx accumulated 30,323 shares. Northstar Grp accumulated 0.47% or 5,507 shares. The California-based Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Liability has invested 1.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold LORL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 19.97 million shares or 0.22% less from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1.18 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Bancshares Of America De invested in 0% or 11,026 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 0.04% in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL). Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 228,039 shares. Proxima Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 68,800 shares or 2.73% of their US portfolio. 50,865 are held by Glacier Peak Cap Lc. Highland Cap Lp accumulated 2.07M shares or 4.64% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 19,665 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 7,567 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1,003 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) for 275,612 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Brown Advisory holds 544,045 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 63 shares or 0% of all its holdings.