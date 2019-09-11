Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Lowered Stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by $5.98 Million; As Disney (The Walt) Co. (DIS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Professional Advisory Services Has Lifted Stake

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (DIS) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 3,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 159,640 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73 million, up from 156,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Disney (The Walt) Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.89. About 5.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company analyzed 38,100 shares as the company's stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $23.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $165.21. About 1.06 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.'s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance" on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool" published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: "Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool" on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Cummins's Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $551.51 million for 10.76 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $497.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) by 8,198 shares to 185,569 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 66,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,249 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..