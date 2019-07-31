Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Lowered Position in Cummins Ord (CMI) by $5.98 Million as Stock Price Rose; Enterprise Financial Services Continues to Hold Stake in Ecolab (ECL)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1094.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 2,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,009 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $531,000, up from 252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $204.37. About 361,183 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $165.46. About 664,428 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

