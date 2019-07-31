Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Home Depot Ord (HD) Holding; Apple (Put) (AAPL) Shares Rose While Checchi Capital Advisers Has Trimmed Stake by $380,000

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $217.34. About 863,746 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $8.64 during the last trading session, reaching $217.42. About 43.63M shares traded or 64.27% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 15/03/2018 – Pricier Than Apple? Xiaomi’s Hot Again, and Investors Could Get Burned; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple is planning to introduce new low-cost iPads and education software – Bloomberg

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy And Associate reported 11,224 shares stake. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp holds 9,736 shares. Cordasco Financial Networks holds 0.03% or 160 shares in its portfolio. 21,188 were reported by Coldstream Management. Essex has 14,993 shares. Bright Rock Management Lc holds 37,100 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Management reported 0.42% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Clark Capital Mgmt Gp reported 201,995 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Welch And Forbes reported 2.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Main Street Lc has invested 0.55% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1.42 million are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Lvm Cap Mi owns 1.92% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 43,636 shares. Westfield Com LP stated it has 1.01M shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Sadoff Inv Lc holds 327,710 shares or 5.39% of its portfolio. Marathon Trading Inv Limited Liability Com holds 6,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Cap Mngmt Communications invested 3.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division owns 100,931 shares. Weatherstone Capital Mgmt stated it has 5,603 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 5.6% or 78,805 shares in its portfolio. Capital Investors holds 7.47 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. First Utd Bancshares Tru has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gideon Advsr reported 14,964 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Letko Brosseau holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Com holds 3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61.06M shares. Moreover, Founders Cap Ltd Liability Co has 1.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Navellier Associate reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,326 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd holds 20 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Invest Il has 2.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regent Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 60,613 shares.