Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Increased Position in Home Depot Ord (HD); Tig Advisors Upped Orbotech LTD (ORBK) Position by $82.75 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Savings Bank Tru Department holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 17,609 shares. Huber Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1.61% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 79,200 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 109,924 are owned by Ajo Lp. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & reported 1.46% stake. Bluespruce Invests Limited Partnership reported 6.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1.04M were reported by Provident Tru. Lenox Wealth stated it has 4,099 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 37,854 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.35% or 10,000 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd has 51,044 shares. Northrock Prtn Limited Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). King Luther Capital Corporation invested 1.87% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Diversified Trust Commerce invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).