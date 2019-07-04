Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Holding in Cummins Ord (CMI) by $5.98 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Brave Warrior Advisors Has Lifted Stake

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 133,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.40 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: JPMORGAN DOESN’T MONETIZE CLIENT DATA; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 17/04/2018 – SMS ASSIST NAMES BECKY LOWE AS NEW CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – JPMORGAN POSTPONES BANXICO RATE CUT FORECAST TO 2Q19 FROM 4Q18; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPECTS REDUCTION IN CONSUMPTION OF RESEARCH: PINTO

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $170.24. About 691,689 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.50M for 9.81 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 20,751 shares. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd has 0.16% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1,311 shares. Virtu Llc holds 6,362 shares. Aqr Management Lc invested in 0.14% or 864,309 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 250 shares. Columbia Asset Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 4,396 are owned by Private Wealth Advsr. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 55,150 shares. 12,419 are owned by Cornerstone Inv Prtnrs Lc. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.95% or 3.74M shares in its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Clearbridge Limited Co holds 0% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Foster Motley owns 28,205 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Friday, January 18. Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of stock or 206 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. On Sunday, January 13 BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,831 shares. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22 million on Tuesday, January 29.

