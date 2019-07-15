Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Cummins Ord (CMI) Stake by $5.98 Million as Shares Rose; Parsley Energy (PE) Holder Sankaty Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $2.96 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $171.09. About 1.25 million shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC

Sankaty Advisors Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 123.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc bought 156,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 282,164 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 126,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 2.87M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.51 million for 9.86 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by Embree Tracy A. Freeland Richard Joseph had sold 4,500 shares worth $675,000 on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, Texas-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Argent Tru Company reported 2,469 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Inc owns 9,607 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Lau Associate has invested 0.79% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 192,272 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 7,774 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 26,165 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 7,873 shares. Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 4,151 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 72 shares. Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 2,186 shares. Wright Investors owns 3,293 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies Limited Co invested in 0.19% or 1,500 shares. Twin accumulated 22,110 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 18,905 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Boston Prtnrs owns 2.90M shares. Moreover, Paloma Management has 0.06% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 125,018 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Llc reported 27,700 shares stake. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 7.51 million shares in its portfolio. 20,254 are owned by Columbia Pacific Advisors Limited Liability. 224,072 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 0.01% or 193,256 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Cardinal Cap Management Limited Liability Ct accumulated 1.08M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Swiss Natl Bank owns 841,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability reported 1.34M shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.