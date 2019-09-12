Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Cut Its Position in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by $13.33 Million as Market Value Rose; Oarsman Capital Has Lowered Its Position in Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) by $484,120

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53M, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Public Storage Reit Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $250.04. About 405,246 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 3,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 17,753 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 21,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $153.02. About 92,316 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $477.81 million for 22.81 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $220.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14,576 shares to 78,459 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $45.16 million for 21.74 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.