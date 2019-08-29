Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Boosted Its Home Depot Ord (HD) Position by $15.47 Million; Parsons Capital Management Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding as Share Value Declined

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 2,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 127,764 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.86M, down from 130,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $128.24. About 6.02M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $227.32. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 5,056 shares to 24,229 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Kdi Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 1.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 364,706 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Arga Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.51% or 24,350 shares. Calamos Advsr Lc accumulated 1.28% or 1.47 million shares. Tealwood Asset Inc has 1.75% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,382 shares. Tudor Et Al accumulated 3,291 shares. Hills Bancshares And Tru accumulated 40,937 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Sadoff Management Ltd invested 0.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Foundation Res Mgmt holds 1,509 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd reported 59,609 shares. Korea reported 1.25% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Poplar Forest Cap Lc reported 16,657 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. State Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 6.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hillsdale Inc accumulated 1,230 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Company holds 2.64% or 89,278 shares in its portfolio. Leisure Capital Mngmt accumulated 11,730 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Overbrook Mgmt holds 0.07% or 1,675 shares in its portfolio. Community National Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.36% or 9,294 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs reported 0% stake. Ashfield Lc holds 81,940 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,528 shares. Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 1,548 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Andra Ap owns 31,100 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Willingdon Wealth stated it has 30,939 shares. Central Comml Bank Trust Co reported 7,185 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 613 shares. London Com Of Virginia invested in 0.71% or 433,006 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited invested 2.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). South State holds 1.67% or 84,796 shares in its portfolio.

