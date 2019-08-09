Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Boosted Home Depot Ord (HD) Stake by $15.47 Million; R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Has Cut Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding by $1.03 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.57. About 2.87 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $119.89. About 1.42M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXAS, GILD, PSTG – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS): When Will It Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The EXAS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -1.26% Fall – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EXACT Sciences beats by $0.07, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Co invested in 3.96 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. The New York-based Atika Mngmt Limited has invested 2.78% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 262,813 shares. Johnson Grp holds 0.04% or 4,857 shares. Castleark Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 30,750 shares. Bainco Intl Invsts holds 3,000 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Crow Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3,040 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Company holds 23,455 shares. Wisconsin Management Limited Liability Company reported 27,125 shares. 102,244 were reported by Jane Street Ltd Liability Co. Lincoln Natl accumulated 0.02% or 4,882 shares. Partner Fund Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.08% or 566,359 shares in its portfolio. Products Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0.61% or 125,300 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company accumulated 126,200 shares.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.