Cincinnati Insurance Company Cut Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) Stake By $13.33 Million; Antares Pharma (ATRS)’s Sentiment Is 1.4

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA) stake by 58.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 56,000 shares as Public Storage Reit Ord (PSA)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Cincinnati Insurance Company holds 40,000 shares with $9.53M value, down from 96,000 last quarter. Public Storage Reit Ord now has $42.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 244,753 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA)

Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 56 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 40 reduced and sold stock positions in Antares Pharma Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 58.77 million shares, down from 64.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Antares Pharma Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 31 Increased: 38 New Position: 18.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40M for 22.37 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Public Storage has $28500 highest and $201 lowest target. $239’s average target is -2.53% below currents $245.21 stock price. Public Storage had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. Citigroup maintained Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital downgraded Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $211 target. Jefferies upgraded Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $201 target.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Broadfin Capital Llc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. for 1.74 million shares. Armistice Capital Llc owns 6.00 million shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.86% invested in the company for 375,000 shares. The New York-based Jw Asset Management Llc has invested 0.67% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.07 million shares.

