Cincinnati Insurance Company Cut Its Stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) as Stock Value Declined; Clean Yield Group Increases Holding in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN)

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 13,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 108,040 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, up from 94,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Unilever N V N Y Shs New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 1.18M shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 06/03/2018 Unilever Grows U.S. Urban Farming Commitment with New Mission-Based Brand; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – UNILEVER NAMED YOUNGME MOON AS VICE-CHAIR, SR IND. DIRECTOR; 30/04/2018 – M&G Global Dividend Adds Unilever, Cuts BAT; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q 2018 Revenue Falls; Announces EUR6 Billion Buyback Program; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO PAUL POLMAN SPEAKS AT AGM IN LONDON; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CHAIRMAN: CLIMATE ACTION TO BE PART OF NEXT CEO’S JOB; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says moving HQ from UK `nothing to do with Brexit’

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $158.68. About 1.28M shares traded or 6.12% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. 206 shares were sold by Embree Tracy A, worth $30,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 2,294 shares. Montecito Financial Bank And accumulated 2,758 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt Inc holds 22,110 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Stevens Mgmt LP has 0.13% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 18,565 shares. Amp Cap Ltd owns 99,283 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.1% stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 216,056 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Argent Trust Com holds 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 2,469 shares. Culbertson A N Co Incorporated invested in 1.73% or 38,015 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 109,424 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First National Com stated it has 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 7,480 shares or 0.02% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hgk Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,475 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada Incorporated owns 559 shares.

