Cincinnati Insurance Company Cut Holding in Cummins Ord (CMI) as Stock Value Declined; Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Has Decreased Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $310.93 Million as Shares Declined

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 billion, down from 412.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 10.80 million shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – FABEGE AB FABG.ST : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 157 FROM SEK 145; 18/04/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC ZG.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY: 95% INVESTORS WERE OVERWEIGHT RUB INTO SELL-OFF; 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 30/05/2018 – Ramy Inocencio: Exclusive and live on @BloombergTV now. Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman interview with Bloomberg’s; 21/03/2018 – Liana B. Baker: Cybersecurity firm Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT PROJECTS CO’S TOTAL REVENUE TO DECLINE 5 PCT IN 2018 DUE TO DIVESTITURES AND PATENT EXPIRATION PRESSURES; 27/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $149.96. About 1.38 million shares traded or 10.79% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Big Bank Stocks to Sell as Central Banks Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Switch To Gas To Accelerate, Slashing U.S. Coal Demand – benzinga.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley (MS) Launches Encrypted Document Sharing Portal for Clients in Partnership with Box (BOX) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

