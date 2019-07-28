Cincinnati Insurance Company Cut Cummins Ord (CMI) Holding by $5.98 Million; Market Value Rose; Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Price Rose While St Germain D J Co Trimmed by $8.01 Million Its Stake

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 855,240 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 76,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,013 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38 million, down from 244,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.56M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 14,085 shares to 110,780 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond (GOVT) by 193,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 799,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Mbs Etf (MBB).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $262.64 million activity. 1,026 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90 million. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M was sold by Coombe Gary A. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81 million was made by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.51 million for 10.07 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

