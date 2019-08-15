Cincinnati Insurance Company Continues to Hold Position in Home Depot Ord (HD); As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Market Value Rose, Ashfield Capital Partners Has Cut Position by $621,632

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 3,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 73,464 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93M, down from 76,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $186.97. About 2.18M shares traded or 22.61% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $201.59. About 4.37M shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arbor Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,278 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & holds 912,550 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Broderick Brian C reported 30,002 shares. Associated Banc invested in 0.08% or 7,245 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset has invested 2.84% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Utd Asset Strategies has invested 0.39% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Armistice Ltd Llc holds 1.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 112,000 shares. Roosevelt Group Inc holds 2.59% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 108,553 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability owns 2,713 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,924 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,405 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% or 291,497 shares. Water Island Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 26,790 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy And Associate invested in 162,926 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Checchi Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sit Investment Assoc has 121,270 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation accumulated 0.84% or 1.97 million shares. Leavell Invest Mngmt has 12,880 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Capstone Finance, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,757 shares. 181,158 were reported by Sei Investments. Moreover, First Interstate National Bank has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.16% or 444,168 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt has 2.33% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 66,667 shares. Ima Wealth reported 43 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 47,226 are held by Cypress Cap Grp. Burney invested in 1.24% or 113,274 shares.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.33 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.