Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Stock Price Rose While Amg Funds Has Trimmed Its Position; Luminus Management Has Lowered Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position as Valuation Rose

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 55.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 5,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 4,162 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434,000, down from 9,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $114.19. About 370,882 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500.

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 37.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 62,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 105,251 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85M, down from 167,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $98.87. About 1.51M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Washington state refineries slam crude-by-rail law as ban takes root – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Best 9% Yield Shipping Stock You’ve Never Heard Of: American Shipping, No K-1 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 26,028 shares to 231,844 shares, valued at $26.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 17,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.31% or 7,896 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Curbstone Fin Corporation has 15,154 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 100,571 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 3,576 were reported by Cognios Capital Ltd Company. Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 51,437 shares. Fincl Architects has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Da Davidson Communication, Montana-based fund reported 43,821 shares. Covington Capital Management reported 6,422 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company accumulated 3.70 million shares. Viking Fund Limited Liability has 2.61% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 105,000 shares. Farmers Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 416 shares. The Kansas-based Mitchell Capital Communications has invested 0.56% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 2,035 were accumulated by Parkside Finance Bankshares. Northside Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 18,651 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.43 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.03 million for 36.14 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.52M shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advsrs Inc has 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 12,437 shares. 72 were reported by Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated. Moon Mngmt Ltd, Tennessee-based fund reported 6,549 shares. Axa owns 12,459 shares. Raymond James Finance Services Advisors Inc reported 34,171 shares stake. Aspiriant Limited Company invested 0.14% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Bailard Inc has 2,720 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 23 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Motco invested in 0% or 100 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 2,145 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 772,541 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 1.26 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity.