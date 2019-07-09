Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Shares Rose While Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Upped by $47.30 Million Its Position; Legal & General Group Plc Lowered Stake in Teradyne (TER) by $2.42 Million as Share Value Rose

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 745.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 556,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 631,180 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.22 million, up from 74,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.38. About 445,601 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 62,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 475,007 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.83 million, down from 537,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 1.36M shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 27.70% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition of MiR, Leader in Collaborative Autonomous Mobile; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Maker of Autonomous Mobile Robots — Deal Digest; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne And Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR) Announce Teradyne’s Acquisition Of MiR, Leader In Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Industrial Robots; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teradyne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TER); 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 52c; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots for $148M; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 5.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.59 per share. TER’s profit will be $106.27 million for 18.81 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.81% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $8.10 million activity. Another trade for 26,778 shares valued at $989,021 was sold by Beecher Gregory R. Smith Gregory Stephen sold 11,210 shares worth $412,796. On Wednesday, February 13 JAGIELA MARK E sold $5.48 million worth of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 139,935 shares.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 21,766 shares to 144,407 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 124,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold TER shares while 127 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 159.50 million shares or 4.32% less from 166.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd Llc reported 0% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Ls Invest Advsr Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 294,554 shares. First Republic Management accumulated 0.02% or 87,552 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Company reported 1.33% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). Wellington Management Grp Llp stated it has 5.00 million shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 7,033 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 6,766 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) for 8 shares. Penn Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.34% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 30,589 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 10,611 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp holds 0.01% in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) or 29,016 shares. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 2.56M shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 9,171 shares to 8,624 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 196,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 815,168 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $30,003 activity.