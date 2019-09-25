Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Has Lifted Its Position by $3.40 Million as Valuation Rose; Luminus Management Has Decreased Its Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Holding by $43.48 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 1403.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 32,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The hedge fund held 35,339 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66M, up from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $114.51. About 57,319 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 44.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 2.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The hedge fund held 3.21M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.36 million, down from 5.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 156,413 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 17/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 mln- report; 10/05/2018 – CMC Announces 2018 Hall of Fame lnductees; 24/05/2018 – CMC Announces HispanicAd Culture Account Planning Excellence (CAPE) Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – PARTNERSHIP WITH ANZ BANK REMAINS ON TRACK FOR DELIVERY IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 30/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Pierz girls take first at CMC indoor meet; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-CMC 2185.T – 6-MTH group results; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS GETS FDA COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON CMC ITEMS; 11/05/2018 – Leaders From Top Brands & Agencies Discuss The Power Of Creativity, Community & Culture At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference; 13/04/2018 – Alphamab’s Novel Her-2 Bispecific Antibody KN026 Gains IND Approval in China; CMC Validation of Its Proprietary Bispecific Platform

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 5,305 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Company owns 7,661 shares. Gideon Advsr Inc has 14,023 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited owns 0.01% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 238 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated accumulated 14,900 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 33,499 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas invested 0.06% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Lifeplan Financial Grp reported 55 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 1.26M shares or 0.04% of the stock. 488,206 were accumulated by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Maryland Capital Mngmt reported 5,612 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Llc reported 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Td Asset Management Incorporated reported 437,196 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 14,255 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 6,255 shares to 1,503 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 23,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,281 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Analysts await Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 43.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CMC’s profit will be $86.10 million for 5.91 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Commercial Metals Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.96% EPS growth.