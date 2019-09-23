Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Cut Its Position as Valuation Rose; As Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Lowered Its Holding by $321,648

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 6,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 193,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.45 million, down from 200,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.93. About 465,684 shares traded or 116.34% up from the average. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 15/05/2018 – CSG Survey Reveals Consumer Priorities for the IoT; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $201.7M, EST. $198.0M (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – Statement from Lanny J. Davis, attorney for CSG; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets New Debt Agremeent, Reducing Interest Rate and Increasing Liquidity About $30M; 21/05/2018 – Strata-X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING GROUP WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING A/S ROVS.CO – WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 21/05/2018 – CSG NAMES ROLLAND JOHNS AS CFO

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 3,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 8,253 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $856,000, down from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113.81. About 907,297 shares traded or 41.10% up from the average. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd invested in 0.04% or 5,776 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 1.26 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.83% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Parkside Bankshares owns 94 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Css Il invested in 1,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,580 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 2,363 shares. 132,554 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. 5,314 are owned by Wesbanco State Bank Inc. 29,610 are owned by Cookson Peirce And. Smithfield Company has 0% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 60 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2,000 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,978 shares.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.03M for 36.02 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59 million and $102.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 4,810 shares to 10,510 shares, valued at $670,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc by 26,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX).

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $928.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 138,107 shares to 430,460 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 34,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold CSGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 31.76 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Management invested 0.66% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.01% or 6,194 shares. Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Macquarie Grp Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 397,921 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 25,146 shares. Riverhead Management Lc owns 4,303 shares. Citigroup invested in 10,217 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 113,283 shares. 17,293 are held by Los Angeles Management And Equity Research. 31,181 are owned by Comerica Financial Bank. Everence Capital invested in 0.13% or 16,050 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 60,900 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

