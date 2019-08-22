Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Shareholder Fisher Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $540,175; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Increased Stake by $33.82 Million

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 6,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The hedge fund held 119,424 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26 million, down from 125,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $110.48. About 318,208 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Says It Is Fully Cooperating With Japanese Regulators’ Probe; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Amazon to double downtown Portland office with 400 new jobs – Portland Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will This Be Amazon’s “Next Game of Thrones”? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Mgmt Corporation accumulated 2,777 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Papp L Roy Associate, Arizona-based fund reported 370 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Company invested in 5.47% or 1.89M shares. Newfocus Limited Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Monroe Bank & Trust And Tru Mi reported 719 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt invested in 1,631 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mgmt holds 5,816 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,196 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Palladium Prtn Limited Co holds 0.09% or 700 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Maverick Ltd reported 9,510 shares. Blair William & Il invested in 2.86% or 263,390 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur invested in 0.06% or 25,270 shares. Archon Ptnrs Llc reported 5.25% stake. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – FVD, I, CINF, ERIE – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial Q1 NWP up 10% on price increases, growth initiatives – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Elephant-Sized Companies that Could Become Warren Buffett Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati Financial Q4 earned premiums rise 5% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 807 shares. Earnest Ptnrs has 73 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv has 0.04% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 646,134 shares. First City Cap reported 21,485 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Management has 0% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Cwm Ltd Liability Company owns 1,317 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 60,552 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 19,424 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Prudential Fincl reported 176,057 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 12,637 shares. Mackay Shields Llc owns 0.03% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 53,433 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 94 shares. 7,926 were reported by Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.94M shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).