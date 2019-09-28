Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Shareholder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding as Market Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Cut Position by $2.87 Million as Share Price Rose

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 62.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 20,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,312 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, down from 32,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 4,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 140,465 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.56M, down from 145,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 397,237 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Harbour Management & Counsel Llc reported 1.29% stake. Main Street Research Limited, a California-based fund reported 4,573 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank Trust invested 1.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Co has 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Georgia-based Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has invested 1.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 69,851 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 45,318 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa has invested 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Covington Cap invested in 1.72% or 206,920 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc reported 30,000 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 22,897 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP invested in 63,554 shares. Forbes J M And Co Llp holds 125,558 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Management reported 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fincl Counselors Incorporated holds 0.96% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 168,409 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $254.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 43,348 shares to 60,596 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Disney walked away from Twitter – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney and Apple Won’t Let You Binge Watch – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow falls nearly 150 points on losses for shares of UnitedHealth, Walt Disney – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial Q4 earned premiums rise 5% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Share Price Is Up 94% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 21,089 shares to 103,642 shares, valued at $15.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 263,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04 million for 36.63 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland Capital invested in 5,612 shares. Johnson Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 2,191 shares. Fiduciary invested in 8,981 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Riverhead Management Ltd invested 0.06% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Guardian Life Ins Com Of America holds 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 437 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 21,636 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 7,600 shares. Leavell Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.14% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Linscomb And Williams holds 30,090 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Monarch Cap has 1.57% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 42,498 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.05% stake. 20,220 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 50 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa, France-based fund reported 203,454 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0.01% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).